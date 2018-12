Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R, back to camera) and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (L) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia has begun what it has described as a diplomatic effort to try and stabilize the situation in war-torn Syria after the United States' announcement that it was to withdraw troops from the country, the foreign minister said Friday.

Russia's Sergey Lavrov met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi to instigate a process of so-called bridge building between Syria and other countries in the Middle East.