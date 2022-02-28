London (United Kingdom), 27/02/2022.- Soccer supporters react before the English Carabao Cup final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at the Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 27 February 2022. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 26/02/2022.- Everton players take to the pitch wearing Ukrainian national flags prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 26 February 2022.

Frankfurt (Germany), 26/02/2022.- Huge screens reading 'Stop it, Putin!' before the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, 26 February 2022.

London (United Kingdom).- (FILE) - Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich watches the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 22 March 2014 (reissued 26 February 2022). Roman Abromovich is "giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC", the owner of English Premier League club Chelsea FC said in a statement published on 26 February 2022.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 26/02/2022.- Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City wears a shirt reading 'No War' as he warms up for the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, 26 February 2022.

Frankfurt (Germany), 26/02/2022.- A huge screen shows a peace dove on a flag of Ukraine (C) before the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, 26 February 2022.

London (United Kingdom), 27/02/2022.- Supporters of Liverpool holds Ukraine flag before the English Carabao Cup final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at the Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 27 February 2022.