Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, speaks during the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 17, 2018. In their annual meeting, politicians and various experts and guests from around the world are disussing global security issues from Feb. 16-18. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Russia's foreign ministry on Saturday dismissed accusations of interference in the 2016 United States presidential election as absurd following the indictment of 13 Russian nationals by the special counsel appointed by the US justice department to investigate the alleged electoral meddling.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry's main spokesperson, said on her Facebook page that the allegations against the Kremlin made by US authorities _ including the country's main intelligence agencies _ lacked plausibility.