Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (R) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during their meeting in Cairo, Egypt, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on the warring parties in Libya to resume negotiations during his visit to the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Saturday.

"We call on the Libyans to stop any offensive actions, military actions, and sit down at the negotiating table," Lavrov said during a joint press conference alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.