A document being exchanged between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-R) and North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo Jong (2-L) moments after it was signed by President Donald J. Trump and North Korean Chairmain Kim Jong-un during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) shaking hands with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United Nations Security Council should review its sanctions on Pyongyang in view of the significant steps it has taken toward denuclearization, deputy foreign ministers of Russia, China and North Korea said in a joint statement in Moscow on Wednesday.

The statement, adopted after trilateral talks between the ministers in the Russian capital on Tuesday, said the three countries had agreed that the conflict on the Korean Peninsula must be addressed through peaceful and diplomatic means.