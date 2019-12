Desolation reigns in northern Syria where these displaced families are seen earlier in the year, and where now the renovation of a system the United Nations has used since 2014 to channel humanitarian aid into Syria has been vetoed by Russia and China in the UN Security Council. EFE-EPA/Murtaja Lateef/File

Russia and China vetoed this Friday in the UN Security Council the renovation of a system the United Nations has used since 2014 to channel humanitarian aid into Syria from across its border with other countries, aid on which some 4 million people rely.

The "no" by Russia and China blocked the renovation of that system, which was backed by the other 13 member nations of the Security Council and which had been modified several times to try to win approval by Russia, the great ally of Damascus.