The Russian government on Tuesday said allegations a military officer was involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom was unfounded and fake news.

According to the website Bellingcat and The Insider, an online investigation platform, the suspects thought to be responsible for the attack in Salisbury were Russian intelligence officers who operated with covert identities: Colonel Anatoliy Chepiga, whose alias is “Ruslan Boshirov,” and another officer whose true identity is still unknown although his covert name was “Alexander Petrov."