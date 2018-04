Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok (L) is lead by Sergei Lavrov (R) as they enter a hall prior to their meeting for political talks, in Moscow, Russia, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Russian military claimed Friday that an alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held city in Syria, which Western allies have pinned on government troops and their backer Moscow, had been staged by foreign actors with the help of the United Kingdom.

A military spokesperson said the defense ministry had evidence that showed the UK had directly taken part in organizing the attack on Douma that killed at least 70 people, including 40 who showed signs of exposure to chemical toxins.