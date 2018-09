Russian Lieutenant-General Nikolai Parshin, the Head of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry, speaks about the 17 July 2014 downing of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 in Ukraine, during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, 17 September 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian Lieutenant-General Nikolai Parshin (L), the Head of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry, and Major-General Igor Konashenkov (R), Chief of the directorate of media service and information of the Russian Defence Ministry, speak about the 17 July 2014 downing of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 in Ukraine, during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, 17 September 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia claims has proof Ukraine responsible for bringing down plane in 2014

Russia on Monday claimed it had proof Ukraine was behind the 2014 downing of a passenger aircraft that claimed the lives of all 298 people on board.

Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told the press in the Russian capital Moscow that video material presented as evidence by an international team of investigators into the fatal downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was "falsified."