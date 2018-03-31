The Russian embassy in London on Saturday accused the United Kingdom of improperly searching a Russian airplane that had landed at the British capital and said it constituted a provocation and a violation of international rules.

An embassy spokesperson said that UK Border Forces and customs officials had searched an Aeroflot plane after it landed at London's Heathrow Airport without specifying the legal reasons for doing so, although he implied it was related to the Mar. 4 nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the southern English city of Salisbury.