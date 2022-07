A handout photo made available by the NASA on 04 October 2018 shows the International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking. EFE/EPA/FILE/NASA/Roscosmos

Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024 and focus on creating its own orbital outpost, the new head of the country’s space agency said Tuesday.