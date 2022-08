Local dogs walk past the shelling hole near the regional administration building after the rocket hit on a central square downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 29 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service on 29 August 2022 shows a during fights for the village Blagodatnoye, Mykolayiv region, Ukraine. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS

Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday confirmed that the Ukrainian army has launched an offensive aimed at recapturing occupied southern areas that border Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow seized in 2014.

But it said Ukraine had suffered heavy losses in the attempt.