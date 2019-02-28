Russia said Thursday that it was positive that negotiations between the United States and North Korea had not been suspended, following a summit in Vietnam that saw both states' leaders meet to discuss denuclearization and economic sanctions was cut short, a government spokesperson told the press.
Following reports that the summit held in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un was suspended earlier than expected after the US rejected North Korea's request to lift all economic sanctions, Dmitry Peskov welcomed the fact that negotiations between the two powers would continue.