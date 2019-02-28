Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov smiles after a ceremony to present presidential awards to young people in arts and awards in the field of literature and art for works for children and youth in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Russia said Thursday that it was positive that negotiations between the United States and North Korea had not been suspended, following a summit in Vietnam that saw both states' leaders meet to discuss denuclearization and economic sanctions was cut short, a government spokesperson told the press.

Following reports that the summit held in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un was suspended earlier than expected after the US rejected North Korea's request to lift all economic sanctions, Dmitry Peskov welcomed the fact that negotiations between the two powers would continue.