The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Russia failed to properly investigate the murder of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, whose stories exposed the corruption and brutality of security forces in the breakaway Russian region of Chechnya, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In a five to two ruling, the judges sided with Politkovskaya's relatives in accusing the Russian government of bungling the investigation and thereby violating the European Convention of Human Rights, of which Russia is a signatory.