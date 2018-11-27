The Russian Foreign Minister on Tuesday urged the European Union to send a strong message to Kiev to avoid further incidents like the naval conflict that took place near the Sea of Azov, off the disputed territory of Crimea, between Russia and Ukraine.

In a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drain, Sergei Lavrov insisted that no mediation was necessary between Russia and Ukraine after Russian coastguards fired on and seized two Ukrainian naval vessels and a tugboat near the Kerch Strait, which separates the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, water shared by both parties, early Sunday.