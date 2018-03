Syrian soldiers distribute food and water bottles to civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, as they wait for buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A Syrian army solider kisses a child as others soldiers assist civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, as they ride buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Hundreds of civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, wait for buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Hundreds of civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, wait for buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Russia denied Friday that it carried out airstrikes on Syrian rebels in eastern Ghouta blamed for at least 76 civilian deaths.

"Reports from the British Syrian Observatory For Human Rights (SOHR) citing anonymous 'activists' from the village of Kafr Batna about alleged Russian airstrikes in eastern Ghouta are yet another fake," Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.