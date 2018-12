A military musician looks at the new TU-160 strategic bomber, which landed on the field of the airforce base in the southern Russian city Engels, May, 5, 2000. EPA-EFE FILE

Russian President and Commander in Chief ,Vladimir Putin examines a model of a Tu-160 strategic bomber at Olenegorsk military airport, Murmansk region, Aug. 16, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE

Russia denied on Friday the jet planes it sent to Venezuela delivered nuclear weapons, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the Tu-160 fighter jets it sent to Venezuela on Monday did not port nuclear weapons after the Organization of American States expressed great concern over the bomber plans' arrival in Venezuela.