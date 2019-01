People watch as Russian rescue workers remove debris after a gas explosion in a apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ILYA MOSKOVETS

A Russian official on Friday dismissed a claim of responsibility made by the Islamic State terror organization over a deadly explosion that rocked a residential building late last year in the central city of Magnitogorsk.

According to Russian investigation committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, Russian authorities have rejected the possibility that the explosion, which occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 and left 39 people dead, was an act of terror since no trace of explosives has been found.