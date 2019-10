Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) delivers a speech during a ceremony in which he received an honoris causa doctorate in political science in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 4, 2019. Medvedev is on his second day of an official visit to the Communist-ruled island. EPA-EFE/YANDER ZAMORA

A view of an oil production complex inaugurated by Russian Prime Minister Dimitri Medvedev in Boca de Jaruco, Cuba, on Oct. 4, 2019. With the inauguration of this complex, Prime Minister Medvedev ended a two-day official visit to the Communist-ruled island. EPA-EFE/Ismael Francisco/POOL

Cuban revolutionary leader Ramiro Valdez (L) speaks with Russian Prime Minister DmitryMedvedev (2R) during the inauguration of an oil production complex in Boca de Jaruco, Cuba, on Oct. 4, 2019. With the inauguration of this complex, Medvedev ended a two-day official visit to the Communist-ruled island. EPA-EFE/Ismael Francisco/POOL

Russia's prime minister said here Friday during his official two-day visit to Cuba that his country does not view Latin America as the backyard of the United States.

In remarks in Havana, Dmitry Medvedev reiterated Moscow's backing for the region and particularly expressed support for leftist-led Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua in the face of Washington's harsh sanctions.