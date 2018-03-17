Russia has ordered the expulsion of 23 British diplomats and is to stop the British Council from operating on its territory as part of a list of measures drawn up by the foreign ministry to counter similar actions taken by the United Kingdom, as a diplomatic spat and blame game over the alleged poisoning of a former double agent in England continued to play out on Saturday.

The development was the latest blow to UK-Russian relations, which have become fractious since the alleged use of a military-grade nerve agent against ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were taken ill in the southern English city of Salisbury on Mar. 4 and remained in a critical condition; an attack that British Prime Minister Theresa May said was likely to have been ordered by Moscow.