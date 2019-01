The Russian foreign minister said on Wednesday his country would continue to comply with arms agreements aimed at eliminating nuclear weapons but that he feared the United States wanted to end the treaties.

At his annual press conference, Sergey Lavrov said Moscow had not violated the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) — a 1987 arms agreement aimed at eliminating intermediate and shorter-range missiles — and that it aimed to renew the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).