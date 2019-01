Russian President Vladimir Putin (4-R) shakes hands with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-R) looks on during their meeting at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russia is strengthening ties with the United State's traditional Arab allies, scrambling the Middle East and cementing Moscow's role as a regional power broker, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

Since Russia's 2015 intervention in the Syrian civil war in support of President Bashar al-Assad, Moscow has built strong economic ties with Saudi Arabia, increased business deals with Qatar and sold billions of dollars of arms to the United Arab Emirates.