A frame grab from an undated handout drone video first published by DPR militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky and made available by the Mariupol City Council shows smoke rising from the Azovstal steel plant during airstrikes in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, 18 April (issued 19 April 2022). EFE-EPA/MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A frame grab from an undated handout drone video first published by DPR militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky and made available by the Mariupol City Council shows smoke rising from the Azovstal steel plant during airstrikes in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, 18 April (issued 19 April 2022). EFE-EPA/MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russia gave another ultimatum to Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol to lay down their weapons Wednesday, after none surrendered within the two hours Moscow had given a day earlier.

"... Understanding the complete irresponsibility of the Kiev regime officials for the predicted sad outcome of resistance in the remaining hotbed of Mariupol, the Russian Armed Forces, once again offer the nationalist battalion fighters and foreign mercenaries to stop fighting and lay down their weapons from 14:00 ( Moscow time) on 20 April 2022," National Defense Control Center head Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said.