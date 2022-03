A still image taken from a handout video released by the UK Parliament shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing via video-link the House of Commons about the situation in Ukraine, in London, Britain, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russia on Sunday issued an ultimatum to Ukrainian military forces in Mariupol to surrender and leave the coastal city before midday on Monday.

In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy categorically stated that he will not make "any commitment that affects the territorial integrity and the sovereignty" of Ukraine.