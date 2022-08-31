Russia cuts off gas again to a better-prepared Europe

Mallnow (Germany), 11/07/2022.- A general view over gas compressor station in Mallnow, Germany, 11 July 2022. The compressor station in Mallnow near the German-Polish border has stopped receiving Russian gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which transits Belarus and Poland, since Russian operator Gazprom in May had discontinued usage of the Poland section. Russian state-controlled gas giant Gazprom on 11 July 2022 suspended deliveries of gas to Germany via Nord Stream 1 for scheduled annual summer maintenance works. (Bielorrusia, Alemania, Polonia, Rusia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

St. Petersburg (Russian Federation), 31/08/2022.- The Lakhta Centre business tower, the headquarters of Russian energy corporation Gazprom, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 August 2022. 'Supply via Nord Stream 1 has been completely stopped, today scheduled preventive work is starting at the gas pumping unit', the energy giant said in a statement. Gazprom reported earlier that gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 would come to a complete halt from 04:00 Moscow time on 31 August to 04:00 Moscow time on 03 September. (Rusia, Moscú, San Petersburgo) EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV