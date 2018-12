Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speaks to journalists following a plenary session of the Conference on Libya in Palermo, southern Italy, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV

Russia's prime minister on Saturday announced a ban on Ukrainian imported products, in retaliation to similar measures Ukraine had adopted in an escalation of tension between the two states.

The Russian embargo includes products manufactured in Ukraine as well as those that reach the Russian market via the neighboring country, according to an official statement.