United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura meets with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on forming a constitutional committee in Syria, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL

Regional Middle Eastern power players agreed on Tuesday to continue their efforts to create a committee by early next year which will be responsible for drafting a new Syrian constitution, according to a United Nations statement.

Russian, Iranian and Turkish high representatives met in Geneva for talks hosted by UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, as part of ongoing efforts to form a Syrian constitutional committee.