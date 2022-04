A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows local people walk on the Mira avenue in downtown Mariupol, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings on the eastern side of city of Mariupol, Ukraine, 09 April 2022 (issued 12 April 2022) EPA-EFE FILE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russia has given an ultimatum to Ukrainian forces fighting in besieged Mariupol to lay down their weapons by 6 am Moscow time (03:00 GMT) on Sunday in order for their lives to be spared.

The deadline was announced in a statement by Russia's National Defense Control Center head Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, saying the decision took into account "the catastrophic situation" at the Azovstal steelworks, and "guided by purely humane principles," according to Russian state news agency Tass.