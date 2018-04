A handout photo made available by the Office of the US Secretary of Defense shows US Defense Secretary James N. Mattis (C) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. (R), briefing reporters on the current US air strikes on Syria during a joint press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SGT. AMBER SMITH/ HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows Quartermaster Seaman Marquise Hammond, from Smyrna, Georgia, USA taking a bearing with an alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) as the ship departs Larnaca, on the southern coast of Cyprus, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEAMAN ALYSSA WEEKS/US NAVY HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Office of the US Secretary of Defense shows US Defense Secretary James N. Mattis (L) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. (R), briefing reporters on the current US air strikes on Syria during a joint press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SGT. AMBER SMITH / HANDOUT

The Russian ambassador to the United States on Saturday issued a warning to the United States, the United Kingdom and France after they struck targets in Syria.

Anatoly Antonov issued a statement via the Russian embassy in Washington DC in the wake of the allied attacks targeting the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capabilities.