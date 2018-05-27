Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (r.) attend the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on May 26, 2018, after a day during which the two leaders discussed the progress of negotiations on joint projects in the Kuril Islands, claimed by both countries. EFE-EPA/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd r.), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd l.) and his wife Akie Abe (r.) attend the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on May 26, 2018, after a day during which the two leaders discussed the progress of negotiations on joint projects in the Kuril Islands, claimed by both countries. EFE-EPA/Alexei Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe analyzed Saturday in Moscow the progress of negotiations on joint projects in the Kuril Islands, claimed by both countries, and agreed to speed up the work of getting those projects started.

"We're working on wrapping up the accords on joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands. The discussions about cooperation in five areas, previously agreed upon, are coming along satisfactorily," Putin told a press conference after meeting with the Japanese leader.