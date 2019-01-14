Russia and Japan on Monday maintained their seemingly irreconcilable positions over their ownership claims to parts of the Kuril Islands volcanic archipelago in the north Pacific that Moscow has administered since the end of the Second World War (1939-45), amid tense negotiations.

Japan claims sovereignty to three islands and a group of islets that form part of the Kuril Islands' southernmost points located close to the northern tip of Hokkaido, but Russia has so far stood firm on its jurisdiction claims to the territories, which were annexed by the Soviet Union in the final says of the war 1945 in a move that Moscow says was justified by an international treaty six years later.