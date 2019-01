Handout image provided by the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan showing the bilateral meeting between Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh coutnerpart, Beibut Atamkulov, in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/KAZAKH MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Handout image provided by the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan showing the bilateral meeting between Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kazakh coutnerpart, Beibut Atamkulov, in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/KAZAKH MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Russia and Kazakhstan on Monday pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to bolster integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union, of which both countries are members.

"Our meeting today and the further interaction of our ministries will strengthen Kazakh-Russian cooperation and will give new impetus to our friendly relations," Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov told a joint press conference following talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.