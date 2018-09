General of Army Valery Gerasimov (R) chief of the General Staff of Russian Army, and Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov (L) leave a meeting with foreign diplomats after informing them about the upcoming Russian biggest ever military maneuvers, Vostok 2018 (East 2018), during a briefing at the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Sep. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Foreign military attaches attend a meeting with Russian military commanders about the upcoming Russian biggest ever military maneuvers, Vostok 2018 (East 2018), during a briefing at the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Sep. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

General of Army Valery Gerasimov (2-L) chief of the General Staff of Russian Army, informs foreign diplomats about the upcoming Russian biggest ever military maneuvers, Vostok 2018 (East 2018), during a briefing at the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Sep. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russia on Tuesday kicked off Vostok-2018, its biggest military exercises since the Cold War, with the participation of around 300,000 troops, the defense ministry said.

Members of the Eastern and Central military districts as well as ships of the Pacific and Northern Fleets, the Airborne Force, more than 1,000 aircrafts - including planes, helicopters and drones - and around 36,000 tanks and other armored vehicles would be taking part in the exercises.