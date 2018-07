Spanish players despair and Russia celebrate after the hosts prevailed over La Roja on penalties in a 2018 World Cup round of 16 match on Sunday, July 1, in Moscow. EFE-EPA

Spain's Isco (L) plays the ball as Mario Fernandes of Russia looks on during a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match on Sunday, July 1, in Moscow. EFE/EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED

Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev stops Spain's Iago Aspas from the spot during a World Cup 2018 round of 16 match on Sunday, July 1, at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. EFE/EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED

Spain's Andres Iniesta (L) marks Roman Zobnin of Russia during a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match on Sunday, July 1, in Moscow. EFE/EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED

Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev (L) is mobbed by teammates after making the decisive penalty save against Spain in a World Cup 2018 round of 16 match on Sunday, July 1, in Moscow. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Spain went out of the 2018 World Cup here Sunday, losing on penalty kicks to hosts Russia after the teams ended the round of 16 match deadlocked 1-1 after more than 120 minutes of action.

Veteran Russian keeper Igor Akinfeev stopped two of Spain's penalty-takers, while all five Russian shooters scored to pull off the largest upset ever in the knockout stage.