British Prime Minister Theresa May (C), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meet on the sidelines of an European Council meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

A general view of the roundtable on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels,Mar 23, 2018. The Head of states and governments, according to the Council's agenda, will review among other pressing issues, the situation in the Western Balkans, Turkey and Russia. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

Deputy head of the EU Delegation to Russia Sven-Olov Carlsson walks near the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, Mar 21, 2018, after a Russian Foreign Ministry's briefing on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia poisoning case for foreign diplomats. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A plaque of Russian Foreign Ministry on a wall of its building in Moscow, Russia, March 21 2018, as foreign diplomats attend a Russian Foreign Ministry's briefing on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia poisoning case. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia on Friday said it regretted the European Union's decision to recall its ambassador to Moscow after a former Russian intelligence agent was allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent in the United Kingdom, according to a statement by a Kremlin spokesperson.

Dmitri Peskov expressed his regret that the European bloc had adopted such a decision and that it had resorted to what he described as speculation, after it echoed British Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that it was "highly probable" that Moscow was involved in the attack against Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury earlier this month.