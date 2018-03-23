Russia on Friday said it regretted the European Union's decision to recall its ambassador to Moscow after a former Russian intelligence agent was allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent in the United Kingdom, according to a statement by a Kremlin spokesperson.
Dmitri Peskov expressed his regret that the European bloc had adopted such a decision and that it had resorted to what he described as speculation, after it echoed British Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that it was "highly probable" that Moscow was involved in the attack against Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury earlier this month.