Moscow, Mar 18 (EFE)- Moscow and Kyiv have made significant progress toward agreement on neutral status for Ukraine in the talks that began days after Russian forces invaded the neighboring country on Feb. 24, Russia's top negotiator said Friday.

"The issue of neutral status of Ukraine and its non-accession to NATO is one of key points of the talks. This is the point where the sides aligned their positions the most," Vladimir Medinsky said, according to official Russian news agency TASS.