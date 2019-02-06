Russia reacted on Wednesday to the United States president's words suggesting a re-negotiation of a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty that Washington recently abrogated, by stating Washington already had Moscow's initiatives.
Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergei Lavrov, spoke during an official visit to Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, regarding the demise of the 1987 USSR-US Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and explained that Russia had presented many such proposals both to the US and other NATO members.