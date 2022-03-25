Russia lost a vote in the United Nations for the second straight day, with a large majority of countries in the UN General Assembly voting Thursday for a resolution presented by France and Mexico that demands an immediate end to Russian hostilities in Ukraine and in particular a halt to any attacks on civilians.
The war already has caused 3.6 million refugees to flee Ukraine and left 6.5 million others internally displaced, according to UN figures, in what amounts to the largest movement of people in Europe since World War II.