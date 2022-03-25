Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya (left) talks to another diplomat during a UN General Assembly meeting on 24 March 2022 in which resolutions were introduced to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. EFE/Justin Lane

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, during a UN General Assembly meeting in which resolutions were introduced to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. EFE/Justin Lane

A view of the UN General Assembly meeting on 24 March 2022 in which resolutions were introduced to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. EFE/Justin Lane

Russia lost a vote in the United Nations for the second straight day, with a large majority of countries in the UN General Assembly voting Thursday for a resolution presented by France and Mexico that demands an immediate end to Russian hostilities in Ukraine and in particular a halt to any attacks on civilians.

The war already has caused 3.6 million refugees to flee Ukraine and left 6.5 million others internally displaced, according to UN figures, in what amounts to the largest movement of people in Europe since World War II.