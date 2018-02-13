Russian rescuers search for human remains and collect plane debris at the site of the crashed passenger plane near Stepanovskoy, Russia, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Russian passenger jet crash that killed all 71 people on board could have been caused by a fault in the aircraft's speed sensors resulting in erroneous information being relayed to the cockpit, the Interstate Aviation Committee (MAK) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the committee said a preliminary analysis of black box data made them believe that the pilots' screens were showing the wrong speed as the velocity sensors had frozen because the heating systems on three pressure gauges were disconnected.