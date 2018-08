Pigeons fly in front of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia was considering its response on Thursday to the United States' expansion of sanctions against Russian companies over their links to North Korea, according to the country's deputy foreign minister.

Sergey Ryabkov told the state news agency Interfax that the new sanctions – imposed on the Russian company Profinet and its general manager, Vasily Kolchanov, for allegedly facilitating the delivery of illicit shipments to the North Korean regime – lacked any basis in fact.