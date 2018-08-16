(L to R) Attorneys Kevin Downing, Jay Nanavati, Richard Westing, Thomas Zehnle and Brian Ketcham - the defense team for former Donald Trump presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort - arrive at court for closing arguments in Manafort's trial in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Lawyers working with the Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the Russia probe, on Wednesday maintained the charges filed initially against Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for now-President Donald Trump, which could mean that he spends the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted on the 18 counts against him.

During the presentation of closing arguments in Manafort's trial in Alexandria, Virginia, Mueller's team stuck to their narrative about the former campaign chief that they had presented during the trial lasting more than two weeks in federal court.