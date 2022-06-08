Fresh graves of people who died during the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, at a cemetery in the village of Staryi Krym, outskirts of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 21 May 2022 (issued 22 May 2022). EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Cemetery workers carry a coffin at a cemetery in the village of Staryi Krym, outskirts of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, 21 May 2022 (issued 22 May 2022). EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

The Russian government has returned the bodies of 210 Ukrainian troops killed in Mariupol, most of whom defended the Azovstal steel plant, the last bastion of Ukraine's defense in the southern port city, the Ukrainian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"Through the efforts of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the process of returning the bodies of the fallen defenders of Mariupol is underway," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's General Intelligence Directorate said on its social media accounts.