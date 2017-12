Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C) attends a procedure to submit documents for his registration as a candidate for Russian presidency at the Russian Central Election Commission headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 24, 2017. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia's central election commission on Monday rejected the registration of the opposition leader's candidacy for the country's upcoming presidential race.

According to local media, 12 out of 15 commission members voted against Alexei Navalny's bid to register as a candidate in the March 2018 election to run against popular incumbent Vladimir Putin.