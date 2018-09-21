Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) leaves after a meeting with the Bosnian Minister Igor Crnadak (not seen) in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Russia's foreign minister on Friday confirmed the military buffer-zone in Syria's Idlib province which was designed to postpone a full-scale military offensive against various armed opposition groups in the territory, including extremist groups linked to al-Qaida, was an intermediary step.

The 15 kilometer (nine mile) buffer zone, agreed on by Russia and Turkey, was created to thwart a humanitarian catastrophe that monitors warned would take place should forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad's regime, which is backed by Moscow, launch an assault on the remaining rebels in the region, some of which are supported by Ankara, while others pertain to groups considered terrorists by the international community.