Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (L) attend a news conference following for their talks in Moscow, Russia, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (top) and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (front) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia's Lavrov describe last Syrian rebel area as boil in need of lancing

Russia's foreign minister on Wednesday described the Syrian province of Idlib, one of the last bastions of armed opposition control in the war-torn country, as a territorial boil that needed to be excised.

Sergey Lavrov spoke at a Moscow press conference with his Saudi counterpart Abdel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir after the pair discussed the Syrian conflict.