Telemba (Russia), Sep 12 (efe-epa)-. Russia's armed forces began the second day of its massive military exercises in the country's far east Wednesday with a show of strength involving anti-aircraft and missile maneuvers.
The Vostok-2018 war games, the largest staged by Russia since the Cold War, were partly held at the Soviet-built training ground in Telemba, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) to the east of Lake Baikal in the heart of Siberia, where several international media, including EFE, were invited to spectate.