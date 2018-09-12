A handout photo made available by the Russian Defence Ministry shows Russian Mi-26 helicopter transfering armored vehicles and military quad bikes military equipment during Russian biggest ever military maneuvers, Vostok 2018 (East 2018) on the military range Tsogol, Zabaykalsky Kray, Sept.12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EVGENIY KEL/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

Telemba (Russia), Sep 12 (efe-epa)-. Russia's armed forces began the second day of its massive military exercises in the country's far east Wednesday with a show of strength involving anti-aircraft and missile maneuvers.

The Vostok-2018 war games, the largest staged by Russia since the Cold War, were partly held at the Soviet-built training ground in Telemba, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) to the east of Lake Baikal in the heart of Siberia, where several international media, including EFE, were invited to spectate.