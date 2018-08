Armed police officers during the wedding of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl (unseen) and her partner Wolfgang Meilinger (unseen) in Gamlitz, Austria, 18 August 2018. EPA/DOMINIK ANGERER

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl (C) during her wedding to Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger (R) in Gamlitz, Austria, 18 August 2018. EPA/ROLAND SCHLAGER

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl (R) and her husband Wolfgang Meilinger, on their wedding day in Gamlitz, Austria, 18 August 2018. EPA/DOMINIK ANGERER

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) dances with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl (C-L) during her wedding to Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, Austria, 18 August 2018. EPA/ROLAND SCHLAGER

The president of Russia made a brief visit to Austria on Saturday to attend the wedding of the Alpine country's minister of foreign affairs.

The wedding between Karin Kneissl and her businessman groom Wolfgang Meilinger took place in the southern municipality of Gamlitz.