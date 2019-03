Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a launch of a new Balaklavskaya TPP (thermal power plant ) located in Sevastopol and via video linkup, of Tavricheskaya TPP and the Port substation located in Taman, during a ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL /

The Russian president on Monday inaugurated two power plants in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula territory that was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Vladimir Putin's visit marked the fifth anniversary of what Moscow bills as Crimea's reunification with Russia, following a referendum in which voters in the region overwhelmingly backed accession to the Russian Federation, despite strong condemnation and little recognition from the international community.