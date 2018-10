Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session 'Sustainable energy for a changing world' during the Russian Energy Week international forum at the Manege exhibition center in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

The Russian president on Wednesday said all foreign soldiers and militias in Syria should abandon the country once the Islamic State terror organization has been defeated.

Vladimir Putin said that his proposal included Russian troops present in the territory, where they are fighting in support of Bashar al-Assad's regime.