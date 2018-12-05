Russia's president on Wednesday said he would condemn any attempt to change the Venezuelan government by force.
Vladimir Putin welcomed his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro to his residence on the outskirts of Moscow.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (not pictured) at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV
